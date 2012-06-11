© 2021
By Mark Memmott
Published June 11, 2012 at 9:30 AM EDT
Supreme Court's Ruling On Health Care Law Looms

We could hear as soon as this morning how the Supreme Court rules on the most-anticipated issue of the year: the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act — better known as the health care overhaul enacted in 2010 with the support of President Obama and his fellow Democrats over the opposition of Republicans.

The decision will be released for sure before the end of the month, Supreme Court watchers say.

For those who want to get their minds ready, might we suggest:

-- Nina Totenberg's Morning Edition report on the legal history of the Commerce Clause of the Constitution.

-- The related reporting our friends on the Shots blog have done in recent years, which is collected in their "Policy-ish" tab.

-- Today's New York Times story headlined "Hospitals Aren't Waiting For Verdict On Health Care Law."

-- SCOTUSBlog's Monday round-up.

Update at 10:15 a.m. ET: No health care ruling today.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
