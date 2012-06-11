© 2021
Next: Broncho

XPN
Published June 11, 2012 at 5:25 PM EDT

The Oklahoma City band Broncho crafts sing-along anthems that combine punk and garage-rock. You could make all the likely comparisons to punk bands of the '70s — Ramones, Iggy Pop and The Stooges — or even bring up the new-school garage-rock undertones of The Strokes and The Strange Boys. But that would sell the band short. If anything, it combines the best elements of both genres: raw guitar chords and energy, plus DIY sentiment, but with hi-fi production.

In this edition of World Cafe: Next, get to know Broncho with two songs from its debut album, Can't Get Past the Lips. Available for free download here, they combine chugging bass lines, stop-and-go guitar riffs and pop potential.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.