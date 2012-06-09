The Movie Jared Harris Has 'Seen A Million Times'

The Weekends on All Things Considered series Movies I've Seen A Million Times features filmmakers, actors, writers and directors talking about the movies that they never get tired of watching.

For actor Jared Harris, whose credits include The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, and AMC's TV drama Mad Men, the movie he can't get enough of is Sydney Pollack's Tootsie. "It's just so brilliant," says Harris.

Frank Ockenfels/AMC / AMC / Jared Harris as Lane Pryce on AMC's "Mad Men"

Interview Highlights

On when he saw the movie for the first time

"I saw it when I was at college, at Duke University. I remember very clearly going to see it. I was a budding actor myself and it was inspiring in many ways. You know, that opening sequence of the film where you see Michael teaching his students — the concentration and the seriousness with which they take it — it was inspiring."

On Dustin Hoffman's performance in Tootsie

"Dustin Hoffman's performance in the movie as Michael Dorsey and as Dorothy Michaels is funny and it's moving and there are times when you forget that he is Michael Dorsey and you get completely involved in the character that he's created."

