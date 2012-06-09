'Call Me Maybe': Behind The Song Of The Summer

"It's happened a few times, yes," Carly Rae Jepsen says. "And they usually think that they're the first person to do it."

Jepsen has grown used to getting phone numbers from strangers. To be fair, though, they're just following her example: "Call Me Maybe," the breakout single by the 26-year-old pop singer, is all about handing over one's digits to a crush — and this spring, the song has been all but inescapable.

Here, Jepsen tells NPR's Guy Raz about creating a viral smash and touring with Justin Bieber, and explains why not owning a TV might be the smartest career decision she's ever made.

