Very Few Users Vote On Facebook's Privacy Changes

At the beginning of this month, we told you that Facebook was giving its users the opportunity to vote up or down on changes to its privacy policy.

Voting closed today and Mashable didn't mince its words when it described the results: "Facebook Election Is a Bust: 0.00038% of Users Voted On Privacy Change," was its headline.

Most of the 2.2. million who voted users who voted chose to keep the existing privacy policy.

Of course, none of this means anything, because Facebook said the vote was would only be binding if 30 percent of all "active, registered users vote."

