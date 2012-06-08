© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Tips For A Healthy Summer With Your Kids

By Scott Hensley
Published June 8, 2012 at 1:18 PM EDT
Summer is almost here.
Summer is almost here.

The days are getting longer, and the kids are getting antsier.

Summer must be right around the corner.

So earlier this week, we led a chat on Twitter with Dr. Robert Block, a pediatrician who is president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, about some tips for a healthier summer.

In an action-packed half-hour, he tackled questions ranging from how to pick a sunscreen to how to get kids to eat better.

Here are some highlights from the chat, which was tagged #nprkids, on Twitter.

.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Scott Hensley
See stories by Scott Hensley