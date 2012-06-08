'She Hit Me First,' Greek Slapper Says

This sounds like something we said in first grade:

"She raised her hand and hit me first and since I respect my honor and my name, I had to defend myself. The police ought to arrest her."

That's the excuse Greek far-right politician Ilias Kasidiaris offered on Star TV for that slapfest we posted about Thursday.

He spoke from an undisclosed location because there's a warrant for his arrest.

In case you haven't seen what he's talking about, the video's here.

