'She Hit Me First,' Greek Slapper Says

By Mark Memmott
Published June 8, 2012 at 12:45 PM EDT

This sounds like something we said in first grade:

"She raised her hand and hit me first and since I respect my honor and my name, I had to defend myself. The police ought to arrest her."

That's the excuse Greek far-right politician Ilias Kasidiaris offered on Star TV for that slapfest we posted about Thursday.

He spoke from an undisclosed location because there's a warrant for his arrest.

In case you haven't seen what he's talking about, the video's here.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott
