'She Hit Me First,' Greek Slapper Says
This sounds like something we said in first grade:
"She raised her hand and hit me first and since I respect my honor and my name, I had to defend myself. The police ought to arrest her."
That's the excuse Greek far-right politician Ilias Kasidiaris offered on Star TV for that slapfest we posted about Thursday.
He spoke from an undisclosed location because there's a warrant for his arrest.
In case you haven't seen what he's talking about, the video's here.
