Obama: Congress Needs To Do More Than Talk About Jobs

President Obama used the White House press briefing room this morning to again make the case that Congress — and in particular the Republican-controlled House — needs to take up more of his ideas about how to boost job growth.

He also said it's "offensive" to suggest "my White House" may have leaked some secrets to gain political advantage.

Update at 12:15 p.m. ET. Romney Says Obama Is 'Out Of Touch':

In Council Bluffs, Iowa, moments ago, Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney said the president is "out of touch" and that Obama's only prescription for the economy's ills is "to add more to government."

"He wants to hire more government workers," Romney said. "Did he not get the message of Wisconsin? The American people did."

Update at 11:10 a.m. ET. It's 'Offensive' To Suggest His White House Has Been Leaking Secrets For Political Purposes:

Asked by USA Today's David Jackson about critics who say the White House may be deliberately leaking news about drone attacks in Pakistan and "secret kill" lists of terrorists, Obama says that to suggest such a thing about "my White House ... is offensive."

"It's wrong and people need to have a beter sense of how I approach this office," he adds, in the most animated words of the briefing.

Update at 10:58 a.m. ET. Europe Is In Danger Of 'Downward Spiral':

The president says that if European leaders focus only on "a strategy of 'let's cut more' " in terms of government spending, "at the same time as consumers are pulling back ... then you can get on a downward spiral."

Update at 10:56 a.m. ET. The Latest Alert From The Associated Press:

"Obama says European leaders should inject capital into weak banks, take further steps to avert recession."

Update at 10:52 a.m. ET. Europe's Ripple Effects:

The president says the U.S. needs to do whatever it can to support European leaders' efforts to shore up their financial institutions and economies, because the ripple effects of a downturn in Europe would be serious for the U.S. economy.

Update at 1049 a.m. ET. Greece Should Stay In Eurozone:

In talking about Europe's crisis, Obama says Greece should stay in the eurozone. He acknowledges Greeks have made painful sacrifices, but makes the case that keeping the bloc together will be better for Europe and the global economy.

Update at 10:46 a.m. ET. Republicans Talk 'A Good Game':

Instead of "talking a good game about job creators," Obama says, Congress (and by that he means House Republicans) should do such things as "give small businesses a tax break for hiring."

Update at 10:45 a.m. ET. Pressing Congress:

The president makes the case that if Congress had passed his entire jobs package last year, 1 million more people would be working now. "I urge them to reconsider," he says.

Update at 10:43 a.m. ET. We Have To 'Keep On Pressing':

At the top of his remarks, Obama says that while the economy has produced new jobs for 27 months in a row, there's still a large "hole" left to be filled. That's why, he says, we need to "keep on pressing."

He's also using his opening comments to warn about the dangers to the U.S. and global economy from the financial crisis in Europe.

President Obama is going to make a statement at 10:15 a.m. ET about the economy and will again press Congress to enact some of the "bipartisan, paid-for" measures he thinks will boost job growth, the White House says.

And since the president will be appearing in the White House press briefing room, it's likely he'll be taking some questions. So we'll monitor and update this post as warranted.

