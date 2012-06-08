© 2021
It's All Politics, June 7, 2012

Published June 8, 2012 at 10:11 AM EDT
Wisconsin Republican Gov. Scott Walker handily won Tuesday's special recall election against Democratic challenger Tom Barrett.

All the interpretations you ever wanted to hear about the Wisconsin recall results are in this week's podcast: what it means for labor, what it means for November, and, most importantly, what it means for NPR's Ron Elving and Ken Rudin. Plus, a look at Tuesday's primaries in California and New Jersey. And what is Bill Clinton up to, anyway?

NPR's Ron Elving and Ken Rudin bring you the latest in this week's roundup.

