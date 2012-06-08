© 2021
Dry Cleaner Opens In World's Most Dangerous City

Published June 8, 2012 at 7:53 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. The long civil war may finally be over in the world's most dangerous city. The evidence? This week a dry cleaner has opened in the ruined Somali capital of Mogadishu. It's the first dry cleaner, according to the BBC, in the 25 years the city has been overrun by warlords and al-Qaida-linked militants, none of whom presumably needed dry cleaning. Until now, Mogadishu's beleaguered businessmen had to send their suits across the border to Nairobi. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.