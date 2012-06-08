'Car Talk' Brothers To Close Up Shop

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And today's last word in business is: Don't drive like my brother. That's the sign off heard each week at the end of NPR's most popular program. Were talking, of course, about CAR TALK. Brothers Tom and Ray Magliozzi have been dispensing humorous auto advice on the radio for more than 25 years. But today, the duo said they're putting the breaks on the program. In October they'll call it quits and no longer record new episodes.

That may be good news for bad mechanics around the country, but bad news for NPR fundraisers. The show won't be disappearing entirely, though, the network plans to air repurposed episodes each week, culled from the archives. Think of it as NPR's "Seinfeld." And that's the Business News on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Renee Montagne.

