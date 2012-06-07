Like LinkedIn, Last.fm And eHarmony Suffer Password Breach

Last.fm and eHarmony became the latest websites to suffer security breaches that put the passwords of some of their users at risk.

In a statement on its website, Last.fm, which tracks and recommends music, said it was investigating the leaked passwords and asked all its users to "change their passwords immediately."

The dating site EHarmony said it had reset the passwords of those members whose passwords had been compromised.

Neither company said how many passwords were compromised. But, yesterday, ArsTechnica reported that it seemed about 1.5 million encrypted passwords from eHarmony were posted online.

This news comes on the heels of yesterday's news that 6.5 million passwords from the website LinkedIn were leaked online.

As Mark told us, yesterday, the best advice is: change your passwords. Microsoft also has some good tips on creating "strong passwords."

