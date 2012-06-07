Ex-House Speakers Request To Be Cellmates

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Two former House speakers in Pennsylvania are proving politics doesn't have to be partisan. Democrat Bill DeWeese was convicted on corruption charges and began serving time at a prison near Harrisburg. And CapitalWire.com reports that he was approached by his former legislative rival, Republican John Perzel, to room together. A state corrections official was asked if it's odd to have former speakers as cellmates. What's unusual, she said, is having so many former lawmakers in her jail at all. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.