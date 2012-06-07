© 2021
Drink Up! Idaho OKs 'Five Wives' Vodka

By Mark Memmott
Published June 7, 2012 at 1:56 PM EDT
Bottles of Ogden's Own Distillery Five Wives Vodka at a state liquor store in Salt Lake City.
The state of Idaho's Liquor Division has changed its mind about Five Wives vodka.

The vodka, which as we said last week had been banned from Idaho's liquor stores because its name and label might offend women and Mormons, is going to be allowed to be sold in the state.

The reversal came "shortly after George Washington University professor Jonathan Turley, in a letter on on his website, told Idaho officials he planned to sue on behalf of the producer of Five Wives Vodka," The Associated Press says.

