After Big Gain, Markets Look To Rise Again; All Eyes On Bernanke

Following up on one of the best rallies in months on Wednesday, stock index futures are pointing to a higher start today on Wall Street, Dow Jones Newswires says.

The Associated Press says there are "hopes that Europe is preparing to take action to tackle the region's financial crisis and that the Federal Reserve will consider additional support for the U.S. economy."

Speaking of the Fed, Chairman Ben Bernanke is due to testify before the Joint Economic Committee of Congress at 10 a.m. ET. The topic: The central bank's economic outlook.

We'll watch for news from what he says.

Update at 10:20 a.m. ET. Our Post On Bernanke's Testimony:

Economy Is Poised For More Growth, But 'Fiscal Cliff' Looms, Bernanke Says.

Stock indexes are in positive territory as of now.

