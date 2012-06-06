'Happy Days' Cast Battles For Unpaid Royalties

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

MONTAGNE: That, of course, is the theme from "Happy Days," the hit sitcom from the 1970s and '80s. These days, not everyone is so happy. Several cast members from the show are battling with CBS and Paramount, for unpaid royalties.

The group is asking for millions of dollars they say is their fair share of revenues from T-shirts, DVDs and other merchandise. The lawsuit was sparked, apparently, when one of the actors saw the characters' faces on slot machines at a casino.

CBS and Paramount tried to dismiss the claim but yesterday, a judge cleared the way for the case to go to trial, likely next month. The actors involved played the parts of Potsie, Joanie, Ralph Malph and Richie Cunningham's mother. The widow of Tom Bosley, who played Mr. C, is also on board the suit.

The show's two biggest stars - Ron Howard, who played Richie, and Henry Winkler, "The Fonz" - are not involved. But we can guess that if asked for a comment, The Fonz would've said, eyyy (ph).

