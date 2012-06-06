Nearly 6.5 Million LinkedIn Passwords Reportedly Stolen

"Our team is currently looking into reports of stolen passwords," the business networking website LinkedIn confirms, after word of a Russian hacker's claim to have stolen nearly 6.5 million users' passwords.

/ LinkedIn /

The Verge, a tech-focused publication that was among the first to report the news, says "there is a possibility that this could be a hoax, but several people have said on Twitter that they found their real LinkedIn passwords as hashes on the list."

The standard advice applies: change your password.

Update at 3:48 p.m. ET. LinkedIn Confirms:

LinkedIn now confirms that "some of the passwords that were compromised correspond to LinkedIn accounts."

In a statement, the company said those passwords that had been compromised have been disabled.

"These affected members will receive a second email from our Customer Support team providing a bit more context on this situation and why they are being asked to change their passwords," Vicente Silveira said in the statement.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.