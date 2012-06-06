Muppet's Elmo Campaigns To Carry Olympic Torch

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Eight thousand people will carry the Olympic torch before it reaches London to open the summer games, though one would-be torch barer isn't even human. He's a small red fuzzy monster.

KEVIN CLASH: (As Elmo) Elmo's ready to start training to be a monster torch-bearer. Yay. Oh, oh, Cramp, cramp.

MONTAGNE: That's a video out this week for Elmo's campaign, ElmOlympian. He hopes to become the first monster to carry the torch. It's MORNING EDITION.