Clouds Block Florida Crowd's View Of Venus

Good morning. I'm David Greene. A lot of people were excited to watch Venus cross the sun yesterday. In Naples, Florida, a crowd of 100 gathered on the beach for the once in a lifetime spectacle. The Naples Daily News reports they had solar glasses and special telescopes. But the sunshine state didn't live up to its name. It was cloudy. And so everyone trained their eyes on a laptop to watch the sky show live streamed. At least you're with people, one woman said. It feels like an event. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.