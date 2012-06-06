At The Equivalent Of 118 MPG, Honda Fit EV Becomes Most Fuel Efficient Car

The 2013 Honda Fit EV received the best fuel efficiency rating the Environmental Protection Agency has ever issued. The AP reports that the EPA said the electric vehicle gets the equivalent of 118 MPG.

The AP reports:

"The Fit consumes 29 kilowatt hours of electricity per 100 miles (160 kilometers). It has an EPA rated annual fuel cost of $500. Honda said the EPA estimates its combined city and highway driving range at 82 miles (130 kilometers) on a single charge.

"By comparison, Honda said the electric Ford Focus has a combined adjusted mile-per-gallon-equivalency rating of 105 mpg and a 76-mile range, while the Nissan Leaf has a combined rating of 99 mpg (42 kpl)and a 73-mile (120-kilometer) range. Along with the Mitsubishi i-MiEV, the Honda Fit EV and Ford Focus Electric are the only cars to ever have a triple-digit mpg rating."

Motor Trend reports Honda will begin leasing the Fit for $399 a month, which coincides with a price of $36,625. But the Fit EV won't be available widely like Nissan and Ford's electric vehicles. The Fit EV will be available only in California and Oregon this year and will be rolled out in the northeast, next year, reports Motor Trend.

