Trampled By Turtles On World Cafe

The formation of Trampled by Turtles can be traced back to the untimely theft of frontman Dave Simonett's musical equipment in 2003. Left with only an acoustic guitar, Simonett formed a new band with a new style that fit his remaining instrument. The result is a folk-rock group that's known for its unbridled passion and raucous energy.

Trampled by Turtles' latest record, Stars and Satellites, helped earn the band slots on many summer festivals, including Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and the Newport Folk Festival. In this World Cafe session, Simonett explains why this new record is his most personal to date, and tells host David Dye about the transition of Trampled By Turtles from a side project to his primary musical endeavor.

