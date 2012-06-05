© 2021
This Video May Creep You Out: Artist Turns Dearly Departed Cat Into Helicopter

By Mark Memmott
Published June 5, 2012 at 10:52 AM EDT
(Did you read our headline? Think twice before clicking "play.")

Dutch artist Bart Jansen says he loved his cat, Orville.

So when Orville lost the last of his nine lives, Jansen decided that a fitting tribute would be to turn his pet into a "permanent piece of artwork," as The Daily Mail says.

A flying piece of artwork, that is.

To let Orville soar with the birds he apparently loved, Jansen had the cat's body stuffed and attached to a radio control helicopter. (Side note: that's not a sentence we ever imagined writing.)

Orville, by the way, was named after — of course — Orville Wright.

Click play on the video if you wish. But as our headline says, you may be creeped out.

Update at 2:20 p.m. ET, June 6: "Apocalypse Meow" is now a "meme."

And, yes, we know this isn't important news. We'll get back to that soon enough.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
