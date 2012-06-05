Summertime And Healthy Kids Are Never Easy

Join us today at 3:30 p.m. EDT for a chat on Twitter with pediatrician Robert Block, the current president of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Search for the hashtag #nprkids. We'll be tweeting from @NPRHealth with @DrBobBlock for about a half-hour.

Dr. Block is a professor of pediatrics and the immediate past chair of the pediatrics department at the University of Oklahoma School of Community Medicine in Tulsa.

Block has a longstanding interest in evaluating and preventing child abuse. Among other things, he's board chair of the Academy on Violence and Abuse, a group that's trying to improve education and academic research on the health effects of abuse and violence.

In today's chat, we'll focus on keeping children healthy during the summer break. Try us with a question about sunscreen or screen time for kids.

Also, we'll talk about vaccines. A whooping cough epidemic in Washington state has thrust vaccination of kids and adults into the spotlight again.

