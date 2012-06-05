Trey Parker Pokes Fun At Digital Entertainment

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And here's a reminder of how TV is adjusting to the modern world. Trey Parker, a creator of the animated comedy series "South Park," spoke in Los Angeles at the big E-3 video game industry conference yesterday. And Parker poked fun at the ever wired world of digital entertainment.

TREY PARKER: Hi. How many times have you been watching an episode of "South Park" and thought I'd like to be able to watch this on my television while hooked into my mobile device, which is being controlled by my tablet device which is hooked into my oven, all while sitting in the refrigerator?

GREENE: But Parker and his partner Matt Stone aren't too cool to cash in. they were at E3 promoting their new "South Park" video game.

