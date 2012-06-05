© 2021
LIVE NOW: Venus Transits The Face Of The Sun

By Eyder Peralta
Published June 5, 2012 at 6:31 PM EDT

You couldn't get welding goggles with No. 14 glass? Or is it cloudy where you are?

No worries. NASA is live streaming the Transit of Venus. Right now, it has just started crossing the face of the sun. And it's pretty spectacular. Enjoy:

Note at 7:55 p.m. ET.: NASA is cutting in and out of live coverage. NASA is telling viewers what's on right now on its Facebook page.

Update at 8:54 p.m. ET. Here's a great video from NASA that strings together Venus' transit:

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
