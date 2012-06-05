© 2021
Disney To Restrict Junk Food Ads

Published June 5, 2012 at 4:00 AM EDT

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with Disney delving into nutrition.

Today, Disney comes out with nutritional standards for food advertised across its platforms. The company has taken flack for contributing to the obesity epidemic by airing ads for junk food that targets kids.

This move marks a dramatic change, but the company's chairman told The New York Times, quote, "this is not altruistic; this is about smart business." Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.