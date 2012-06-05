Artist Takes Taxidermy To New Heights

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Some pet owners embrace taxidermy as a way to preserve the memories. But an artist in the Netherlands is taking it to the next level. Bart Jansen was devastated when his cat Orville, named for the aviator Orville Wright, was run over by a car. He wanted to make sure the cat kept his identify even after death. So Jansen had Orville stuffed and fitted with remote controlled helicopter propellers. Now the Orville copter flies around an art exhibit in Amsterdam.