Would-Be Bank Robber Gets Stuck In Air Duct

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Don't you love it when a plan comes together? Well, it didn't for Charles Estell of Chicago. Police say he tried to rob a bank over the weekend. He snuck into the bank vault, snagged $100,000 in cash and, according to employees, disappeared into the ceiling. That's when things got hairy. Estell got stuck in an air duct. Police discovered him and got him out, only after taking off his long wig, which apparently was not all that aerodynamic. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.