Next: The Lost Brothers

The Lost Brothers' Oisin Leech and Mark McCausland aren't actually brothers, but the pair draws sonic influence from family bands such as The Kinks and The Everly Brothers. Though originally from Ireland and based in London, the group recorded its debut, Trails of the Lonely, in Portland, Ore.

The Lost Brothers' second album, So Long John Fante, was named for the American author John Fante; the album evokes a sensibility similar to its namesake's struggle with his craft, identity and Depression-era poverty. This is especially evident in songs like "Oh Brother," with its acoustic Americana sound suggesting world-weariness and determination.

