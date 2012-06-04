© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Next: The Lost Brothers

XPN
Published June 4, 2012 at 8:49 PM EDT

The Lost Brothers' Oisin Leech and Mark McCausland aren't actually brothers, but the pair draws sonic influence from family bands such as The Kinks and The Everly Brothers. Though originally from Ireland and based in London, the group recorded its debut, Trails of the Lonely, in Portland, Ore.

The Lost Brothers' second album, So Long John Fante, was named for the American author John Fante; the album evokes a sensibility similar to its namesake's struggle with his craft, identity and Depression-era poverty. This is especially evident in songs like "Oh Brother," with its acoustic Americana sound suggesting world-weariness and determination.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.