Spain's Jobless Claims Fall For 2nd Month In A Row

GREENE: Jobless claims in Spain fell in May for the second month in a row. The country's labor ministry announced today that the number of people who registered for unemployment benefits fell by more than 30,000 from the previous month. Analysts say that seasonal hiring accounts for the decrease. Analysts see the seasonal hiring accounts were responsible for the decrease as companies increased hiring in preparation for the summer tourism season. But at more than 24 percent, Spain still has the highest unemployment rate of any nation in the eurozone. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.