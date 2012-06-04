Reports: Suspect Arrested In Canadian Body Parts Case

"Canadian murder suspect Luka Rocco Magnotta has been arrested in Berlin, German police tell CBC News."

The Associated Press says it's been told the same thing by a Canadian official.

As we've previously reported, Montreal Police had issued a warrant for the gay porn star.

The CBC adds that Magnotta is "suspected of killing Jun Lin — a 33-year-old Chinese university student with whom he had a relationship — and filming the attack and mailing the victim's dismembered body parts to Canadian political parties."

