Reports: Suspect Arrested In Canadian Body Parts Case

By Mark Memmott
Published June 4, 2012 at 11:10 AM EDT

"Canadian murder suspect Luka Rocco Magnotta has been arrested in Berlin, German police tell CBC News."

The Associated Press says it's been told the same thing by a Canadian official.

As we've previously reported, Montreal Police had issued a warrant for the gay porn star.

The CBC adds that Magnotta is "suspected of killing Jun Lin — a 33-year-old Chinese university student with whom he had a relationship — and filming the attack and mailing the victim's dismembered body parts to Canadian political parties."

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices.
