Prince Philip Hospitalized As Precaution, Diamond Jubilee Festivities Continue

Queen Elizabeth II's husband, Prince Philip, has been taken to a London hospital to be treated for a bladder infection, the BBC and other news outlets are reporting.

The Duke of Edinburgh, 90, has been admitted as a "precautionary measure" and will likely be in the hospital for a few days, a "palace spokesman" tells the BBC.

That means he will miss the last two days of Britain's four-day celebration of the queen's Diamond Jubilee, marking her 60th year on the throne.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.