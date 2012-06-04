© 2021
Prince Philip Hospitalized As Precaution, Diamond Jubilee Festivities Continue

By Mark Memmott
Published June 4, 2012 at 12:35 PM EDT
On Saturday, Prince Philip was at the second day of the Epsom Derby horse racing festival.

Queen Elizabeth II's husband, Prince Philip, has been taken to a London hospital to be treated for a bladder infection, the BBC and other news outlets are reporting.

The Duke of Edinburgh, 90, has been admitted as a "precautionary measure" and will likely be in the hospital for a few days, a "palace spokesman" tells the BBC.

That means he will miss the last two days of Britain's four-day celebration of the queen's Diamond Jubilee, marking her 60th year on the throne.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
