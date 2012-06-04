Fifth-Grader Skips School To See President Obama

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Young Tyler Sullivan will be returning to class this morning with a note explaining why he skipped school on Friday. The fifth grader had gone with his dad to a Honeywell plant outside Minneapolis where President Obama was speaking. When the president shook Tyler's hand, he said you must be missing school. And then he promptly penned a note to the teacher on paper with the presidential seal: Please excuse Tyler, he was with me. Signed, Barack Obama. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.