'Cricket Comes First,' India's Tendulkar Says After Joining Parliament

By Mark Memmott
Published June 4, 2012 at 1:55 PM EDT
Sachin Tendulkar kisses his helmet after scoring his 100th century (100 runs) in a March match against Bangladesh.
Since we've followed cricket superstar Sachin Tendulkar's heroics on the pitch, we should note that he's now a member of India's upper house of parliament.

He took the oath of office to join the Rajya Sabha today. Tendulkar was appointed to one of a dozen seats reserved for "people who distinguish themselves in the fields of arts, science or social service."

Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar after taking the oath of office today in New Delhi.
Prakash Singh / AFP/Getty Images
/
And while he accepted the honor with "full respect," the 39-year-old Tendulkar also said his sport still "comes first":

"I will focus on my cricket and as [to] when I stop playing cricket, I don't know," Tendulkar also said, according to the Times of India.

According to the Hindustan Times, there are three other "international cricketers" in the Indian Parliament. But Tendulkar is "the first cricketer to enter Parliament while still playing the game."

For comparison purposes, imagine the NFL's Peyton Manning being appointed to the Senate — but insisting that he would keep playing. Or suggest your own American analogy in the comments thread.

