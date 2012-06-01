© 2021
Voice Of Speedy Alka-Seltzer Dick Beals Dies At 85

Published June 1, 2012 at 7:34 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with a remembrance of Dick Beals, the man whose voice gave lie to Gumby. A glandular condition gave Beals his small stature and youthful voice, a voice that was used in more than 3,000 commercials. Beals played a wide range of roles - babies, teenagers, chipmunks. Perhaps most notably the Speedy Alka-Seltzer character.

(SOUNDBITE OF ADVERTISEMENT)

GREENE: Dick Beals passed away yesterday. He was 85. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.