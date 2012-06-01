Romney's Financial Disclosure Documents Detail Stock Sales

Today at about 4 p.m., Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney filed his public financial disclosure with the Federal Election Commission. The report outlines the former Massachusetts governor's assets and liabilities.

We'll embed a copy of the report at the bottom of this post and we'll add more details to this post as we work through them.

First here's a bit from USA Today on what they've found:

"The report shows the presumptive GOP presidential nominee has sold many stocks he held in a wide range of companies — including Procter & Gamble, Aflac, American Express, Apple, Exxon Mobil, Google and JPMorgan Chase — that were part of accounts managed by Goldman Sachs and Thornburg Investment Management.

"The capital gains earned from the two account sales were reported as being between $100,000 and $1 million each, according to the report."

The paper estimates that Romney is worth between $83 million and $255 million, which is in line with the $190 million to $250 million the Romney campaign had estimated.

On Twitter, Matt Viser of The Boston Globe reports:

"Among the companies Romney sold shares in, according to PFD: Lululemon, Apple, Boeing, Google, Aflac."

"Romney also sold stock in British Sky Broadcasting, the company Rupert Murdoch sought to buy outright"

"Romney still owns between $250,001 and $500,000 in gold."

"Romney speakers fees: Emory University ($11,475), Barclay's Bank ($42,500), Goldentree Asset Manegement ($68k), Intl Frnachise Assoc ($68k)"

"Romney appears to have sold, or consolidated, a decent amount of his holdings. Last year's disclosure was 28 pages. This year's is 20 pages."

Here are the documents:

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.