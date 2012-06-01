Obama, Romney Have Sharply Different Takes On Weak Jobs News

Earlier, Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney blamed what he said have been President Obama's "failed" economic policies for the nation's stubbornly high unemployment rate and weak job growth.

In Minnesota this hour, President Obama conceded "we've got a lot of work to do before we get to where we need to be," but also claimed credit for policies that he said prevented another Great Depression after the financial crisis of 2008.

That back-and-forth underscores how the economy, and reports such as today's "lousy" news on employment growth in May, will be at the center of the presidential campaign between now and November.

