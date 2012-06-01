Crazy For The Queen's Diamond Jubilee? Here's A Guide To The Guides

If royal watching's your kind of thing, the next four days are going to be a treat.

Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee celebration — marking 60 years on the throne — looks like it will be quite a show. Sunday's huge flotilla alone is predicted to be "the most spectacular nautical event seen in London for 350 years."

Want to know when to tune in?

The official website of the British Monarchy, of course, has a ton of information.

For broadcast schedules, though, you need to look elsewhere.

USA Today has, understandably, an American-oriented look at the weekend's TV schedule. Saturday, the queen attends the Epsom Derby and there won't be much for Americans to see. But starting with Sunday's events, here are a few of the highlights USA Today says we in the U.S. will be able to watch:

-- Sunday's "flotilla of 1,000 ships ... from Putney east to Tower Bridge." BBC America will be broadcasting, starting at 8 a.m. ET.

-- Monday's Diamond Jubilee Concert, from which excerpts will be broadcast on the American broadcast and cable news networks. Fans in the U.S. won't get to see substantial portions of the performances by Sir Elton John and others, though, until ABC-TV airs them Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.

-- Tuesday's "Ceremonial Day," which includes a service at St. Paul's Cathedral. BBC America starts its coverage at 4:15 a.m. ET.

Now, if you're in the U.K. there will obviously be more viewing choices. The Guardian helpfully offers a TV guide for "royalists and republicans." It calls Sunday's flotilla a "four-and-a-half-hour orgy of boats and waving." And then Tuesday, the Guardian adds, there's the "Diamond Jubilee Carriage Procession (BBC1, 1:30pm) --– basically just a dry-land version of the flotilla."

Still can't get enough? The BBC has collected its substantial Diamond Jubilee coverage here. It says the flotilla "promises to be the most spectacular nautical event seen in London for 350 years." The queen and Prince Philip will "travel on a gilded barge — The Spirit of Chartwell — specially decorated with flowers from the royal gardens and furnished in 17th century style."

Meanwhile, BBC America's look at "a royal summer that won't soon be forgotten," is here.

