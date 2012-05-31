© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Youngest Speller Eliminated From Competition

Published May 31, 2012 at 7:29 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Lori Anne Madison has been eliminated from this week's Scripps National Spelling Bee. But no matter. She's already a star speller - at six years old, the youngest ever to compete. Lori Anne flew through her first word - dirigible - but got stock on ingluvies. Even the officials were pulling for her. One announced Lori Anne's elimination was, quote, a sigh of disappointment, though the crowd roared. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.