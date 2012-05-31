Youngest Speller Eliminated From Competition

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Lori Anne Madison has been eliminated from this week's Scripps National Spelling Bee. But no matter. She's already a star speller - at six years old, the youngest ever to compete. Lori Anne flew through her first word - dirigible - but got stock on ingluvies. Even the officials were pulling for her. One announced Lori Anne's elimination was, quote, a sigh of disappointment, though the crowd roared.