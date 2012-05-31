Brazilian DJ Finds Being Green Isn't Easy

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. You wouldn't like him when he's angry. Then again, a Brazilian DJ was pretty angry after discovering the green paint he used to dress up as the Incredible Hulk wasn't body paint. Turns out, he had chosen an industrial grade paint that's typically used on ballistic missiles and nuclear submarines, not human skin. Friends and family spent a day scrubbing the 35-year-old to try and get the paint off. After all, it's not easy being green. Trust me. I would know. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.