Suspected Bomb Forces Courthouse Evacuation

Good morning. I'm David Greene. You know those greeting cards that play music? Apparently now there are musical magazines, too. Flip a page and a tiny speaker plays a tune. Well, one magazine showed up at the federal courthouse in Pocatello, Idaho. Mail screeners were suspicious of the device in the magazine. The building was evacuated, a bomb squad came in. Officials said they were just being extra cautious, all for a musical ad. No word on what song it played. "Safety Dance" certainly would've captured the scene. It's MORNING EDITION.