South Dakotan Hopes Video Stroll Ends In Congress

Some of us missed the Jeff Barth video when it first hit the Internet last week, which is like a year ago in web time.

But we're not too proud to share, even belatedly, this viral video with readers of our blog who may have not seen it yet. It's not every day you get to watch a video of a U.S. House candidate as he strolls down a long hill, telling his story and passing along the way a number of props — including a chess board, a horse and semiautomatic rifle — meant to illustrate parts of his biography and his reasons for running for Congress.

Barth, a Minnehaha County commissioner, hopes to win the Democratic primary so he can challenge Republican Rep. Kristi Noem, for the seat.

Perhaps Barth's most memorable line: "I've ridden an ostrich. I've done a lot of stuff." Somehow, the ad maker failed to have an ostrich cameo in this nearly five-minute video. Maybe he's saving it for the sequel.

