Canadian Police Issue Warrant In Severed-Foot Case

Note: As you may have guessed from the headline, there is disturbing content in this post.

It's that kind of news day: First Mark reported the latest in Florida's face-eating attack. And now there's a significant development in a crime story that has gripped Canada.

Montreal Police issued a Canada-wide warrant for a gay porn star they say is suspected of using the Candadian postal system to mail a dismembered hand and foot to the Conservative and Liberal party offices in Ottawa.

The Toronto Star reports that Rocco Luka Magnotta has a long Internet trail "as a low-budget adult film actor and for controversial videos he has posted online in the past."

The Montreal Gazette adds:

"Police also confirmed that the suspect at large in the gruesome murder and dismemberment once dated notorious sex killer Karla Homolka, though in 2007, Magnotta denied he dated the notorious sex killer.

"A video purporting to show Magnotta stabbing a man repeatedly on a bed has been circulating online and was sent to The Gazette. The Gazette has been unable to confirm that this is the same video that police received. The Gazette has not been able to confirm whether the video was staged."

In another dark twist, The Toronto Sun reports that a man who goes by the name Luka Magnotta "is also shown in other disturbing videos and photos online feeding a kitten to a python, and drowning kittens in a bathtub."

The Sun adds that Magnotta became the prime suspect after police found a torso thrown in the garbage in Montreal. Police believe the body parts sent in the mail came from the body.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.