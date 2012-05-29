VIDEO: Wolf Blitzer Battles Donald Trump Over 'Birther' Issue

In an interview with CNN, The Donald did not back down from his opinion that President Obama was not born in the United States.

CNN's Wolf Blitzer presented him with the overwhelming evidence that Obama was indeed born in Hawaii, but Donald Trump just raised his voice as he and Blitzer accused each other of sounding "ridiculous."

CNN calls it a "smackdown," and, indeed, it was a pretty contentious interview. Take a look:

The interview follows days of discussion over why Mitt Romney, the GOP presidential candidate, wasn't distancing himself from Trump. As Frank noted over at It's All Politics, the Romney/Trump partnership is under attack from the Obama campaign and even fellow conservatives. George Will, for example, called Trump a "bloviating ignoramus" over the weekend. This interview will in the least keep Trump in the news.

