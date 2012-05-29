Top Stories: Executions In Syria; 'Flame' Malware Infects Iran
-- Most Victims Of Friday's Massacre In Syria Were Executed, U.N. Says.
-- Good News: Beryl Weakened. Better News: It Drenched Parched Areas.
-- Italy Rocked By Second Deadly Quake.
-- How Do You Spell Precocious? 6-Year-Old Spelling Bee Contestant Would Know.
-- "Secret 'Kill List' Proves a Test of Obama's Will and Principles." (The New York Times)
-- "Meet 'Flame,' The Massive Spy Malware Infiltrating Iran's Computers." (Wired's Threat Level blog)
-- "Romney Ready To Claim GOP Nomination After Texas Primary Today." (The Associated Press)
-- Jury In John Edwards Trial Starts Seventh Day Of Deliberations. (The Associated Press)
-- Bob Dylan, Madeleine Albright, John Glenn To Each Receive Medal Of Freedom Today. (Minnesota Public Radio)
