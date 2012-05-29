Top Stories: Executions In Syria; 'Flame' Malware Infects Iran

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Most Victims Of Friday's Massacre In Syria Were Executed, U.N. Says.

-- Good News: Beryl Weakened. Better News: It Drenched Parched Areas.

-- Italy Rocked By Second Deadly Quake.

-- How Do You Spell Precocious? 6-Year-Old Spelling Bee Contestant Would Know.

Other top stories:

-- "Secret 'Kill List' Proves a Test of Obama's Will and Principles." (The New York Times)

-- "Meet 'Flame,' The Massive Spy Malware Infiltrating Iran's Computers." (Wired's Threat Level blog)

-- "Romney Ready To Claim GOP Nomination After Texas Primary Today." (The Associated Press)

-- Jury In John Edwards Trial Starts Seventh Day Of Deliberations. (The Associated Press)

-- Bob Dylan, Madeleine Albright, John Glenn To Each Receive Medal Of Freedom Today. (Minnesota Public Radio)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.