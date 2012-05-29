The Lumineers On World Cafe

This week's Vintage Cafe goes back to 2012, when good things were starting to happen for a trio of musicians from Denver. The Lumineers' original members, Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites, were high-school friends who moved to Denver thinking they'd have a better shot at getting noticed than they had in Brooklyn — plus, it was affordable. There, they met their third member, cellist Neyla Pekarek, through a Craigslist ad.

This session captures a moment when things were starting to happen for the band. People were starting to notice The Lumineers' song "Ho Hey," but the group certainly hadn't moved up to the arenas it would soon play. Listen for The Lumineers' comments about writing for the next album — they, uh, got a little busy between then and now.

This segment originally aired on July 16, 2012.

