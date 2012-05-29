Soldier Suprises Family, Returns From Afghanistan

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Air Force Master Sergeant David Sims made his family's Memorial Day unforgettable. During an Atlanta Braves game, his wife and four children came onto the field to watch a video message from him in Afghanistan.

MASTER SERGEANT DAVID SIMS: I love you and I miss you. I can't wait to be with you again. In fact, wait one minute.

(SOUNDBITE OF CHEERING)

MONTAGNE: He then ran onto the field with a surprise return after a six month deployment to a standing ovation from a stadium full of fans. It's MORNING EDITION.