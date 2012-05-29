Italy Rocked By Second Deadly Quake

The news has gotten worse from Italy. Just after 9:15 a.m. ET, The Associated Press reported that authorities say at least 15 people were killed today by an earthquake that struck the northern part of the country.

Our original post, from 8:05 a.m. ET:

At least 10 people are dead and it's feared others are trapped in rubble and that the death toll will rise after an earthquake today in Northern Italy, NPR's Sylvia Poggioli tells our Newscast Desk from Rome. The 5.8-magnitude temblor is the second deadly quake to hit Italy in the past nine days. On May 20, a 6-magnitude quake in the same area left at least seven people dead.

According to Sylvia, today's quake struck near Modena and "was felt across much of Northern and Central Italy. Aftershocks were felt in Italy's industrial capital, Milan."

She adds that "today, TV footage showed evacuees from the May 20 earthquake peering fearfully peering out of emergency tents." About 7,000 people are reportedly still homeless because of damage from that earlier earthquake. The BBC adds that video showed those tents "shaking as the quake hit on Tuesday."

The Associated Press has a short video clip of what happened to those tents.

