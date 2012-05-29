© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Home Prices Haven't 'Turned,' But Some Edged Up As Quarter Ended

By Mark Memmott
Published May 29, 2012 at 9:20 AM EDT
A "sold" sign earlier this year in Palo Alto, Calif.
A "sold" sign earlier this year in Palo Alto, Calif.

Home prices slipped further in the first quarter, according to the widely watched S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Indices. It reports that:

"The national composite fell by 2.0% in the first quarter of 2012 and was down 1.9% versus the first quarter of 2011. The 10- and 20-City Composites posted respective annual returns of -2.8% and -2.6% in March 2012. Month-over-month, their changes were minimal; average home prices in the 10-City Composite fell by 0.1% compared to February and the 20-City remained basically unchanged in March over February. However, with these latest data, all three composites still posted their lowest levels since the housing crisis began in mid-2006."

"Housing prices have not turned," David Blitzer, chairman of the index committee at S&P Indices, says in the report.

Still, there is this modestly good news buried in the numbers: While prices overall were down for the quarter and were below the already low-levels of a year earlier, in 12 cities they did tick up in March from February, as the quarter ended. Those places:

-- Charlotte, up 1.2 percent from February.

-- Cleveland, up 0.4 percent

-- Dallas, up 1.6 percent.

-- Denver, up 1.5 percent.

-- Los Angeles, up 0.1 percent.

-- Miami, up 0.9 percent.

-- Phoenix, up 2.2 percent.

-- San Diego, up 0.4 percent.

-- San Francisco, up 1 percent.

-- Seattle, up 1.7 percent.

-- Tampa, up 1.3 percent.

-- Washington, D.C., up 1 percent.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott