Dog Follows Cyclists For 1,100 Miles

Good morning. I'm David Greene. A team of long-distance cyclists was traveling across China, and they fed some chicken to a small stray dog. Well, that little white canine followed them for 20 days, 1,100 miles and over 12 mountains, scampering along to keep up with the group. One cyclist started a blog about the dog and it's attracted 40,000 followers. All those miles certainly paid off for little Xiao Sa. One of the cyclists is taking her home. You're listening to MORNING EDITION.